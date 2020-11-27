Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed on permanent solution to Karachi’s problems and timely completion of all projects in this regard.

The premier was chairing a high-level meeting on Karachi Transformation Plan, in Islamabad. The meeting was informed that more than 100 projects have been planned under the Karachi Transformation Plan which will be completed at a cost of 1.117 trillion rupees. These projects have been divided into three phases in terms of completion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the damage caused by rain water in Karachi during monsoon every year is due to illegal constructions on drains. The Prime Minister clearly directed that alternative arrangements should be made in advance for the deserving residents of Karachi before removing the encroachments.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Asad Umar, Faisal Vawda, Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to simplify the NOC procedure and approval process for provision of new electricity connections. He was presiding over a weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development.

The PM said presently, there is no shortage of electricity in the country and hence, there is no justification of delay in provision of new connection. He said the government is aimed to provide shelter to people, therefore, facilities and simple procedures should be ensured.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa also attends meeting

The PM made it clear that since the current procedure is creating difficulties for construction sector, long process of approvals for utility connections must be simplified.

He directed that no additional burden should be put on those, who intend to get loan on easy instalments for the construction of their homes under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

Briefing the meeting about residential project of Pakistan Quarters, being undertaken, in Karachi, Secretary Housing and Works said 600 apartments will be constructed under this project.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister directed to provide facilities to overseas Pakistanis, who intend to invest in Pakistan. The meeting was informed that an online mechanism is being formulated for NOC required to get new gas connections.

Earlier, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. Construction Project of 1500 houses under the Workers Welfare Fund was discussed in detail during the meeting.

This project will provide affordable and low-price residential houses with all basic facilities and will be inaugurated in January next year. Appreciating the project, the Prime Minister said this is a practical reflection of the government’s commitment of provision of affordable residential scheme to the masses.