Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday termed Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) a force behind the Armed Forces serving as backbone in defence of Pakistan.

The Army Chief visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah and made these remarks while appreciating management and Staff of POF for their dedication to optimise the output, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The COAS was given detailed briefing on performance of various production units.

He added that technological up-gradation or modernization and indigenous development to attain self-reliance in defence production was vital to meet the challenges of future battlefield.