Islamabad - The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police on Thursday arrested a notorious drug peddler involved in supplying narcotics at Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) and recovered 1.120 kg Hashish from his possession, informed a police spokesman.

Following orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said, the DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed categorically asked all police officers to accelerate their efforts against drug dealers/smugglers and purge this menace from the city.

Following these directions, SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special anti-drug police team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Ishtaiq Shah along with others officials. This team nabbed drug pusher identified as Bashir and recovered 1.120 kilogram hashish from him.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that he earlier remained a jail bird while he also confessed his involvement in supplying drugs at Quaid-e-Azam University and other areas of the city. Case has been registered and further investigation is underway from him.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the police performance. DIG (Operations) has said that Islamabad police is accelerating all out efforts for safety and security of citizens. He also requested the citizens to inform police in case of any suspicious activity in their areas.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police launched a crackdown against beggars and rounded up 94 persons. Cases were registered against the beggars, he said.