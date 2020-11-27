Share:

ISLAMABAD - The previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP-P) in their tenure committed constitutional violation for one dozen times by not calling meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The constitutional requirement to resolve inter-provincial controversial matters was violated by prime ministers of both the governments in their tenure.

The CCI — a constitutional body that resolves power sharing disputes between the federation and the provinces had not been convened in previous governments’ era.

The PML-N in its five years tenure remained at the top for violating constitutional requirement. The former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had committed violation for eight times in four years.

Likewise, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in its government era had violated constitutional obligation five times by ignoring the meeting to resolve the pending matters related to inter-provincial coordination.

According to available figures, as many as 31 meetings of Council of Common Interests (CCI) were held during 2010 to 2018. Under article 154(3) of the constitution, the prime minister secretariat needs to convene a Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting after every 90 days.

The record shows that the previous governments sometimes even not bothered to call meetings for one-year.

When contacted, former IPC minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada said that the constitutional requirement was violated for many times in all the government tenure. “I in PML-N government tenure being a member of CCI used to raise voice against constitutional violations,” he said, mentioning that he had not bothered to criticize its own government’s concerns for not convening the important meetings.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, in the PML-N government era, had blamed former minister Nawaz Sharif for wittingly violating the constitutional requirement. It may be noted here that the PPP-P, in the PML-N government era, had raised objections over water distribution issues with the then government.

Talking to The Nation, constitutional expert Tahir Hanfi said that the opposition parties only raise the matters related to constitutional violations but hardly bothered to formally register their concerns. “The governments violate constitutional requirements but opposition members never formally knock proper forum,” he said, mentioning that the matter of constitutional violation should be raised at proper platform.

It may be noted here that the incumbent government has also twice skipped the meetings of CCI. The government has to formally notify the population census issue which was pending for the last over two years. The government would call the upcoming meeting to discuss pending matters related to population census.

The first census in Pakistan was conducted in 1951, second in 1961, and third in 1972. Fourth census was held in March 1981 and the fifth, which was due in 1991, was conducted in March 1998. However, no census was conducted in 18 years.

Minister for IPC Dr.Fehmida Mirza had reportedly claimed that PTI’s government in its tenure would make all out effort to never skip important meetings related to Council of Common Interests (CCI). This constitutional body has resolved power sharing disputes between the federation and the provinces number of times.