Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) held here on Thursday at Air Headquarters. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, who is also President PSF, presided over the meeting. Squash legends, representatives of provincial squash associations, affiliated members and PSB were also present there. The PSF chief thanked the members for their participation and offered whole-hearted support of PAF as well as PSF for the promotion of squash. He directed provincial associations and member departments to involve them in promoting the game by holding regular training camps and tournaments. He also urged the players to focus on the game and improve physical and mental strength for better results at the national and international levels. After the performance evaluation of provincial associations for the year 2019-2020, Punjab Squash Association was awarded the winner’s trophy and KPSA runners-up. The house also unanimously elected Qamar Zaman and Adnan Asad as Vice Presidents for the next four years’ period.