LAHORE - PTI candidates on Thursday won both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, officials said.

PTI’s Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi was elected as Speaker of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly. He secured 18 votes while opposition backed Ghulam Muhammad got 8 votes.

Nazir Ahmed of PTI was elected as Deputy Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly on Thursday. Nazir Ahmed secured twenty two votes while opposition nominated candidate got nine votes. Later, the Speaker adjourned the session till Saturday morning.

Later, out-going Speaker Fida Muhammad Nashad administered oath to the newly elected speaker.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri have felicitated Amjad Ali Zaidi on his election as Speaker of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly.

PTI has secured 22 out of the 33 seats in the assembly. The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly consists of 33 seats out of which 24 are contested through direct elections. The remaining nine are reserved seats, six for women and three for technocrats and professionals.