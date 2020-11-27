Share:

Roads being blocked is common in order to convene social and religious gatherings on roads. Due to these gatherings, the roads get blocked for several hours which causes trouble for the citizens. Roads are the means of travelling. If roads are being blocked, where would the people go? How would they go to their jobs? How would they perform their duties? What if someone is in a medical emergency? Besides blocking of roads, they also use high-frequency speakers which creates a disturbance for the nearby people.

The Covid-19 pandemic is spreading rapidly again day by day in Pakistan. One of the causes for the rise is the ignorance of SOPs in social and religious gatherings. In gatherings, there remains not enough space to maintain social distancing. The people sit shoulder to shoulder in gatherings. Implementation of SOPs in gatherings is practically impossible. I am astonished why the people aren’t taking the pandemic seriously. Don’t they remember the days when everyone was restricted to his home?

Therefore, the number of social and religious gatherings should be minimized to control the spread of the virus. Moreover, the gatherings should not be held on roads- instead they should be organised in grounds. The blockage of roads due to the gatherings also causes difficulty for the outsiders who don’t know about other side roads of the city.

MUZAFFAR KHOSO,

Sukkur.