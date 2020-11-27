Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 2 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs159.26 against the previous day’s closing of Rs159.28. Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs158.75 and Rs159.75 respectively. In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 7 paisas and closed at Rs189.89 against the last day’s trading of Rs 189.82, State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.52, whereas a decrease of 2 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 212.81 as compared to its last closing of Rs 212.83. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by one paisa each to close at Rs 43.35 and Rs 42.46 respectively.