BADIN - The residents of Abid Town and Ali Town of Badin city are suffering from sewage water, heap, debris and garbage in the their mohalla for the long. The streets inundated of sewage and toxic water which was hampering commuters and vehicle owners. While garbage, waste material thrown in the streets, debris at various spots were creating increase of mosquitoes, harmful insects and injurious environment. The viral diseases including fever, dermotitis, itching and others were posing danger to infants who were being affected by such unhealthy environment. The inhabitants of the area Farhan Memon, Noor Ahmed, Tanveer, Sajjad, Kashif and others said they had complained several times to municipal authorities but they had paid no heed to resolve the matter. The residents said they were assured to remove the garbage and maintain cleanliness in the area but were not justified. They appealed to DC Badin, AC Badin and concerned high ups for justification.