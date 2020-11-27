Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Braodcasting Shibli Faraz has prayed for early recovery of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who has been tested positive for Covid-19.

He expressed his best wishes for recovery of all coronavirus infected people.

In a tweet, he said precaution was important to stay safe from the pandemic.

The information minister said corona makes no distinction between leaders and the people.

He appealed the opposition leaders to take care of their health as well as lives of other people.