Karachi - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday said that every measure of ‘incompetent’ Sindh governmemt was leading the province towards “Sindhdesh” and the latter’s measures were against Karachi and traders of the city.

Addressing a presser flanked by a delegation of traders led by Ateeq Meer at the party’s makeshift headquarter at Bahadurabad, Siddiqui said that Karachi was deliberately being ignored by Sindh governmemt as it wanted to cause damage to federation. He said that Pakistan Peoples Party had been plundering the province exchequer for last 13 years and now it was destroying the city’s economy under the garb of lockdown.

The MQM-P Convener said the businessmen in Karachi were being blackmailed as the commercial activities were closed down in the port city only, while the business remained open in other parts of the province. “The rulers should mend their way before the people take law into own hands. Sindh government should end its unjust policies or else Karachiites who contribute major chunk to the country’s economy would be free to take decision of their choice,” he added.

He also asked the federal government to take immediate steps to end this ‘unjust’ with the people of urban Sindh before the MQM-P found it difficult to remain part of the PTI-led government.