Share:

Former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed is among the six players who have tested positive for the coronavirus in New Zealand.

According to the reports, Test fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas have also tested positive for the coronavirus. The report added that Pakistan Shaheens skipper Rohail Nazir, Danish Aziz and opener Abid Ali have also been tested positive for the virus.

It was reported that the squad had violated the coronavirus protocol twice within 12 hours after landing in the country.

The first incident was reported when the players did not wear a mask when receiving their food tray. While the other incident, that was also caught on camera, showed that players were talking to each other with the door open.

A day earlier, PCB Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan said that the New Zealand cricket board has given the Pakistan cricket team a "final warning" to adhere to coronavirus safety guidelines.

The board, according to Khan, has claimed that three to four standard operating procedures (SOPs) were violated by Pakistani cricketers, following which six tested positive for coronavirus.

Khan said that the New Zealand government has a "zero tolerance policy" towards violation of coronavirus safety protocols.

It is important to mention that the squad had tested negative four times before leaving Lahore.