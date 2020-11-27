Share:

ISLAMABAD - The stakeholders have opposed Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) request for around 122.5 percent increase (Rs774 per unit) in prescribed gas price to its revenue shortfall during current fiscal year.

At a public hearing presided over by Acting Chairman Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Noorul Haque, the stakeholders also opposed the SNGPL’s plea for 0.3 million new domestic gas connections because of gas shortfall.

The representatives of the textile industry and transport sector opposed the SNGPL petition for gas tariff hike to meet its revenue shortfall of Rs250 billion during current fiscal year.

They were of the view that there was no justification for network expansion when the gas utility was unable to meet the requirements of existing consumers. It was illogical to allow more connections when the gas utility had been given approval by the OGRA for 400,000 new connections for current fiscal year but had not yet been installed and they were now seeking permission for more connections, Shahid Sattar who intervened on behalf of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) said.

Chairman All Pakistan CNG Association Ghiyas Paracha said the public hearings on gas pricing had become questionable because every time the company comes up with a request for increase in gas which the regulator allows after some deductions. He said it was totally unfair to burn imported LNG in the residential sector and book its cost to others like CNG stations who are not actually supplied the gas.

On top of that, he bemoaned that even diversion of cost of LNG consumption by residential sector was not charged to fertilizer and other industrial sector and ultimately the CNG sector suffers. Also, the gas increases based on crude price are immediately passed on to consumers but when crude prices decline the reduction in gas prices were withheld for one or another justification.

SNGPL demanded increase in its prescribed price by up to 122.5 percent and meter rent by 100 percent. It was requested that the company required an increase of Rs774 per unit in its prescribed prices to meet its estimated revenue requirement (ERR) for FY2020-21, including un-recovered price dues of about Rs215b of previous years. The gas company also demanded about 100 percent hike in its monthly meter rent, saying the federal cabinet had already decided that meter rent should be increased from Rs20 to Rs40 per month.

The SNGPL has claimed its average prescribed price for FY2020-21 at Rs1405 per unit, up from existing rate of Rs631.41 per unit. The demanded increase of Rs773.50 per unit worked out to be about 123pc higher than existing rate. This is estimated to generate about Rs250b in additional revenue. This include about Rs36bn additional funds on account of revenue shortfall in FY2020-21 and about Rs215b of previous years.