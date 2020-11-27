Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding implementation status of E-office.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and CEO National Information Technology Board (NITB) Shabahat Ali Shah were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the IT Minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the implementation status of E-office.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Amin-ul-Haque said that Ministry of IT and Telecommunication was committed to promote information technology in the country. He said steps were being taken for digitalisation.

The Federal Minister for IT said that the use of E-office would not only improve the performance of the government departments but also ensure transparency in public services. He said that provision of broadband services in the country was the topmost priority.

The meeting also agreed to provide the latest version of E-office to the provinces.