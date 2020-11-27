Share:

Over-consumption needs to be kept in check, especially with the holidays approaching, warned Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg in a social media post on Friday, in connection with her weekly climate strike.

"School strike week 119. Today is Black Friday. Overconsumption is wrecking present and future living conditions and the planet itself. Don’t buy stuff you don’t need," she wrote on Twitter.

Black Friday, which falls on November 27 this year, is a much-hyped annual sales period where retailers offer countless bargains and offers - online and in stores.

Her post also showed a hand-painted sign that read "School strike for climate."