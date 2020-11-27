Share:

KANDHKOT - Three notorious members of a dacoits’ gang were killed in an encounter in the Kacha area of Kandhkot. According to police, the gun battle took place in Kandhkot, where three notorious dacoits were shot dead. The dacoits were identified as Shamsho Jagirani, Ayaz Jagirani and Ali Bux Jagirani. Rocket launchers, anti-aircraft guns, G3 rifles were recovered from the possession of the killed dacoits. The deceased were members of the Jiyend Jagirani group. SSP Kashmore Amjad Shaikh said that Ayaz Jigrani was wanted to police in 41 cases, Ali Bux in 36 cases and Shamshu was wanted in 31 cases of heinous crimes. He further added that the dacoits were also wanted in the killing of Rangers DSR and SHO Ali Hassan Bakhrani. Earlier on April 4, a cop had been killed when a police party came under fire in Sujawal district of the Sindh province as they had raided a hideout to nab absconding inmates. The incident had occurred in Shah Bandar, a coastal area of Sujawal, when police had carried out a raid to arrest the two absconding inmates who escaped from a prison van three weeks back.