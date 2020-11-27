Share:

LAHORE - The three-day trials to select a three-member boys team, and two-member girls team for participation in the Nick Faldo Golf Championship, to be held in Vietnam in March 2021m, will begin today (Friday) here at PAF Skyview Golf Course.

And supervising these trials are Col (r) Zahid Iqbal, Salman Abbasi of Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) and Air Commodore (r) Tariq Usman of PAF Skyview Golf Club. This selection process will bring to the fore, one boy in age category 12-16 years, one in age bracket 16-18 years and one in 18-21 years age group. As for girls, one will be from age group 12-16 years and one falling in age group 16-21 years. These successful ones will travel to Vietnam in March 2021 to represent the country in the Faldo Series Grand Final at the Nick Faldo designed La Laguna Golf Course in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Interest among the youngsters runs high as 60 of them were seen practising at the PAF Skyview Golf Course on Thursday, in an attempt to understand the challenges posed by this remarkable par 72 golf course. Quite a few have arrived from Karachi while other cities also seem adequately represented. Blooming and blossoming ones are here from Peshawar, Mardan, Kharian, Mangla, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Lahore.

In the age category U-16, 27 eager and earnest ones search for a place in the national selection but those, who stand out with a chance are, S Yashal Shah, Danial Khan and Sameer Abid of Karachi Golf Club, Abdul Moeez of Mangla, Irtaza Husssain of Margalla Greens and M Adam Khan of Defence Raya Golf Club.

Marvelously talented are boys in U-18 category are Damil Ataullah of Lahore Garrison, Ali Raza of the same club, Hamza Bilal of Rawalpindi, Nadir Ahmed Khan of Karachi, Faaris Cheema of Arabian Sea Golf Club and Mekayl Majid of Defence Raya. U-21 competitors list includes names like Nouman Ilyas of Lahore Garrison, Usama Nadeem of Ibex Sargodha (handicap 5), Daniah Syed of AGC (handicap 5) and Malik M Shoaib of Lahore Gymkhana (handicap 4). Classy ones in girls section are Hamna Amjad and Syed Laiba Shah in age group U-16 while in the U-21 years age bracket, the forceful and relentless ones are Syeda Imam Ali Shah, Suneyah Osama, Rimsha Ijaz and Parkha Ijaz. The opening tee off of 10th Faldo Series Pakistan trials takes place at 9:00 am at the PAF Skyview Golf Course.