Share:

LAHORE - Ulema and Mashaikh, belonging to different schools of thought, on Thursday assured the Punjab government of their full support for its efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, and said that ‘jihad’ against the pandemic would continue from mosques.

Talking to a delegation of religious scholars here at Darbar Hall, Civil Secretariat, Punjab Minister for Auqaf Sahibzada Syed Saeedul Hassan said that the government needed the cooperation and advice of religious scholars for the implementation of the SOPs for the prevention of coronavirus.

He recalled that during the first wave of the epidemic, the guidance and cooperation of Ulema helped curb spread of the virus for which the provincial government was thankful to them.

The minister said that Covid-19 was spreading fast again due to the non-implementation of SOPs, adding that religious scholars should play their role in making the people aware of gravity of the situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab chief secretary said: “Mosque and pulpit are very important in our society and people believe and follow the words of Ulema.” He further said that Islam gives top priority to the protection of human life, and added that religious scholars should ensure implementation of SOPs in mosques as well as raise awareness in people about social distancing and the use of masks.

He said that the only way to control the spread of second wave of pandemic was to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and follow the guidelines provided by Islam.

At the end of the meeting, collective prayers were offered for the progress of the country and protection from the coronavirus.

Those who met with the provincial minister were Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, Maulana Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Maulana Badr-ul-Zaman Qadri, Maulana Muhammad Arif Sialvi, Maulana Ghulam Mehr Ali, Allama Sajjad Hussain, Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Faridi, Maulana Naseer Ahmad, Maulana Imran Sajjad, Maulana Nadeem Qamar, Maulana Arif Hussain, Maulana Qazi Tajweeduddin, Maulana Riaz Ahmad Qadri.

Earlier, the Punjab chief secretary met with the representatives of Marriage Halls Association at the Civil Secretariat in connection with the implementation of SOPs for the prevention of COVID-19.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that as per directives of the prime minister, the provincial government was taking steps to ensure routine life goes on along with implementation of SOPs, but no compromise would be made on the protection of people’s health and lives.

He said that the next two months were crucial in terms of spread of the pandemic, adding that marriage halls’ owners should show a sense of responsibility and ensure implementation of SOPs, including wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing at weddings.

He said the provincial government would make recommendations to allow wedding ceremonies in specially-designed marriage halls and marquees having required ventilation facility. He also issued instructions to the Secretary Industries for timely resolution of grievances of the Marriage Halls Association. The delegation of the Marriage Halls Association assured full cooperation to the government in the implementation of SOPs and said that precautionary measures would be taken in all cases as per the instructions of the government. The delegation included President All-Punjab Marriage Halls Association Khalid Idrees, Muhammad Aqeel, Rao Tariq Islam, Mian Ilyas, Shahid Ismail, and Malik Muhammad Ashfaq.