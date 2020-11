Share:

ISLAMABAD - He is a Pakistani singer, song-writer, music producer, film and television actor. He is a lead vocalist of the music band ‘Qayas’ which was formed in 2008. Umair Jaswal was born in Multan but now he is settled in Islamabad. He gained popularity in 2009 with his song ‘Tanha’. Few days ago, he got married to an actress Sana Javed and got viral among their fans. And recently, the rockstarspotted goes for a ride before the rain in Karachi on a Harley FatBob 114.