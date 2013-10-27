SIALKOT

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Zahid Hamid has assured the people of Sialkot border areas of compensation for the loss of property and lives during last 12 days due to Indian firing in the areas.

The key affected villages include Bajwat, Chaprar, Charwah, Sucheetgarh, Umraanwali, Shakargarh and Bajra Garhi sector along the Sialkot working boundary. He made this assurance while talking to the affected villagers during his visit to Wada Dhamala of Pasrur tehsil. The minister said that the government was with the victims in the hard time and striving to globally pressure India in this regard.

He said that Indian Border Security Forces were violating the international law by targeting civilians and cattle sheds. He strongly condemned the brutal and intensified Indian shelling on Sialkot border villages, saying that morale of the Pakistani people was very high against the Indian aggression.

On the occasion, the effected people told the federal minister that they were totally dependent on their seasonal crops and unable to harvest their paddy crops due to intensified Indian shelling. They added that Indian forces were also targeting their cattle in sheds and kill dozens of cattle daily in the border villages.

Later, the federal minister told the newsmen that he had talked to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and had briefed the PM about the damages caused by Indian shelling and the problems being confronted by the affected people. He said that the PM had assured early financial compensation to the victims.

He also directed the officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration to conduct a survey to assess the actual losses of lives and property. IN Shakargarh Sector of Sialkot working boundary, the local people had vacated their houses in three villages Abiyaal Dogar, Thakarpur and Deera-Kingra due to prolonged Indian shelling, he was told. The local people have shifted to safer places. The local people said that the harvesting of the paddy and other seasonal crops had been suspended for the last two weeks due to Indian shelling there.