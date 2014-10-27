

London: The 28-year-old actress is living in the UK at the moment as she’s appearing in a London version of the play Speed-the-Plow. She has been a regular visitor to new celebrity hotspot Chiltern Firehouse during her time in the British capital, which is apparently where she bumped into Tom – who has been shooting the new Mission: Impossible movie in the country. “Lindsay made a beeline for Tom and was flirting up a storm,” a source laughed to British magazine Heat. “She would date him in a flash and even told him he should be dating a bad girl like her to sex up his image.”

Tom has been single since he split from his ex-wife Katie Holmes in 2012. He has been linked to stars including Laura Prepon and his Mission: Impossible co-star Rebecca Ferguson. It seems that Lindsay’s advances did little to convince the 52-year-old star it’s time to get back in the romance saddle.–BFT

“He just laughed it off, but she made sure they swapped numbers. She’s giving him a chance to call, but she’ll ring him if he doesn’t,” the insider explained.

This isn’t the first time Lindsay and Tom have been linked. In 2012 Vanity Fair wrote an expose article in which it was claimed that the Church of Scientology was heavily involved in Tom’s love life. Lindsay was rumoured to be someone who was considered as a date for Tom, although that was never substantiated and was wasn’t featured in the piece. That didn’t stop the actress airing her views on Twitter though.“I just want everyone and Tom Cruise to know, that I have/had no part in the Vanity Fair story. Nor has anyone in my life, personal and work-related,” she wrote.