LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court yesterday granted interim bail to two accused of murdering PTI candidates until Nov 1 and directed them to fully cooperate with the investigation officers.

Zahid Hussain and Ahmad Rasheed Butt, the accused of murdering PTI candidates, filed bail petitions and pointed out that they were busy in running their election campaign. They said that they had nothing to do with the killings of PTI candidates.

The accused submitted that they were implicated in the case on mala fide intentions as they did not kill or injure any person. They requested the court to grant them bail. The court, after hearing the arguments of the accused-petitioners, granted them interim bail and put off further hearing until Nov 1.

Both the candidates were of PML-N and Zahid Hussain was contesting election on the seat of chairmanship while Ahmad Rasheed was contesting election on the seat of vice-chairman. The clash erupted in Union Council No 32 in Yaki Gate area on Sunday.