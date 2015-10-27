Rawalpindi - All the claims of dredging and cleanliness of streams by Rawalpindi Water and Sanitation Authority drifted with rainwater, as light to heavy rain created miserable condition for the residents of low-lying areas.

Roads turned into puddle and ponds while the sewerage lines were overflowing in many areas which were inundated under water.

Rainwater had accumulated in downtown Rawalpindi and entered houses and shops causing immense inconvenience and problems to residents while roads and streets were under water.

The badly affected areas were Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohalla, Jawed Colony, Dhoke Illahi Baksh, Amar Pura, Muslim Colony, Rawal Road, Tipu Road, Tench Bhatta, and other old populated areas.

Rawalpindi Administration in emergency cancelled the leaves of WASA, Rescue 1122, Al Buraq Company, and civil Defense staff, and deployed them to the low lying areas of the city to prevent any untoward incident.

Engines of many cars and Motor broke down due to feet of water standing on roads causing long traffic Jams.

On the other hand the solid waste that is put in the bins placed by the company is stinking and people have criticized the solid waste management company for getting contract of billions of rupees and not collecting the solid waste on daily basis. They said in some areas the vehicles of the company turn up after a week. They demanded the Municipal Administration to take serious notice of the failure of the contractor in collecting the solid waste.