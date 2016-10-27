ISLAMABAD - All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) will hold a protest demonstration today to record its concern over the growing human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and unprovoked firing at Line of Control by India forces.

The demonstration would be led by the party Secretary General Dr. Mohammad Amjad along with the party’s AJK chapter. They would lead the demonstrators who would march up to the National Press Club.

This protest has been scheduled at the occasion of 69-year occupation of occupied Kashmir by India.

APML political workers would arrive at Islamabad under the leadership of APML AJ&K leader Javed Akhtar Mughal.

A large number of APML workers would participate in protest against India. the APML general secretary has assigned party's Federal Capital Women Wing President Syeda Firdous to make arrangements for the protest.