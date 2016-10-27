HAFIZABAD - The officers, especially those of the Health Department must utilise all available resources for facilitating the patients at public sector hospitals. DCO Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated while addressing a meeting held to reward EDO Health Dr Aslam Shaheen here the other day. The EDO was rewarded on behalf of the Punjab government for securing first position in all indicators set under the CM Health Road Map across the province. The meeting was attended by the officers and doctors of the district. The DCO called on the doctors to continue to maintain their integrity for serving the ailing humanity with dedication.

He emphasised that work shirker should be shown zero tolerance and strict monitoring must be ensured for best possible medical facilities to the patients.