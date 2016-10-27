LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday declared the appointment of Environment Protection Agency Director General Javed Iqbal as null and void with directions to the government to make appointment in accordance with the law.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah of the LHC passed the order on a petition filed by PTI leader Zubair Khan Niazi. During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel Advocate Sheraz Zaka said that Javed Iqbal’s appointment as DG EPA was made in violation of service rules by the Punjab chief minister.

The counsel argued that the DG must have passed the exam of civil services or provincial management services but the incumbent DG of the agency concerned did not fulfill the criteria. He said that he also lacked the required experience for the said post.

The petitioner also said that there was also an enquiry pending against the EPA DG before NAB regarding purchase of equipment for Multan Environmental Protection Agency Laboratory. He pleaded the court to bar EPA DG from exercising his powers.

A law officer on behalf of the Punjab government defended EPA DG Dr Javed Iqbal saying that he was competent officer and was holding PhD degree. The law officer said that a summery regarding restructuring of the agency was moved to the Punjab CM. He pleaded the court to adjourn the case for three weeks.

After hearing both sides, Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah declared the appointment of Dr Javed Iqbal as null and void. The CJ directed Dr Tauqir to take temporary charge of the said post observing that the post must be filled in accordance with the law.

SHOW CAUSE NOTICES SUSPENDED

The Lahore High Court yesterday suspended operation of show cause notices issued to district coordination officer, DIG (Operations) and chief traffic officer by issued by a single bench for not complying with court order against holding of protests/rallies on The Mall.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order on an appeal. A law officer said that single bench had issued the show cause notices after taking suo motu against the violation of the high court order pertained to protest demonstration on the Mall Road.

Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi had taken the suo motu after he and some other judges of the high court failed to reach the court in time on last week morning due to a protest on The Mall.

The counsel contended that the suo moto notice taken by the judge was not in public interest. He asked the division bench to set aside the notices issued to the three officers.