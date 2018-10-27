Share:

islamabad - State Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that under Prime Minister’s ‘Clean & Green Pakistan’ drive, afforestation programme along more than 1200 Km motorways and highways network of National Highway Authority will help resolve issues being faced due to climatic change in the country.

He lamented that in the past, trees valuing Rs. 5 billion were cut down in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Trees play vital role in avoiding natural calamities like floods and heat wave, he added. He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with ‘Clean & Green Pakistan’ at Construction Technology Training Institute (CTTI) here on Friday.

Secretary Communications Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Chairman NHA Jawwad Rafique Malik and senior officers from Ministry of Communications, NHA & CTTI participated in the event. Director CTTI threw light on functioning and achievements of the institute.

Speaking on the occasion, Murad Saeed said that ‘Clean & Green Pakistan’ drive is adopting form of national cause under which we are to protect our forests and to contribute for planting more and more saplings throughout the country. In order to ensure national development and achieve prestige among comity of nations, prime importance needs to be attached to the national interests, he viewed. He termed planting saplings “Sadqa-i-Jariya”. This difficult period, he said, is likely to pass soon and the future is bright. Later, State Minister for Communications Murad Saeed also planted a sapling in lawn of the CTTI and also recorded his remarks in visitors’ book there.