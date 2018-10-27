Share:

Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi has said that community policing will be revived in the province and so that the province could be made crime-free with the cooperation of the public. This initiative will also help police restore confidence of the public. The police force will be made a real force of “Public Guards” by ensuring timely provision of justice to the victims of crime and violence. Only, honest and professional officers and officials will be posted in the field whereas nepotism or “Sifarshi Culture” will be discouraged across the board. In his first policy statement issued on Friday, IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi said that the performance of the police force could only be improved with the support of the public and the grievances of the people could only be addressed at the police station level with the cooperation of local notables. “No highhandedness at the level of the force will be tolerated with public. We have already established complaint centers to deal with public complaints. Different IT-based services and 8787 complaint management system have been activated to ensure the provision of justice,” the provincial police chief said.