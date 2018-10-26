Share:

LAHORE-From fashion shoots to short films, transgender model Kami is making headlines not only in Pakistan but across the globe.

Kami’s short film titled ‘Rani’ has won an award at NBC Universal Short Film Festival.

Rani‘s director Hammad Rizvi bagged the award for Best Director. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture with the award.

Rani is a story about a transgender Pakistani woman who sets out to take care of an abandoned child.

Written and directed by Hammad Rizvi, the film stars Kami Sid, Maaz Khan and Hina Pathani. It has been produced by Akbar Allana and Sara Siddiqi.

The film previously won the Fox Inclusion Award at Outfest LA and has screened at numerous festivals, including the Newport Beach Film Festival, Rhode Island International Film Festival, New York Asian American Film Festival and Seattle Tasveer.