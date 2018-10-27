Share:

islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested 50 outlaws during crackdown at a gambling den and a sheesha center besides recovering stake money, vehicles and bikes from them.

According to the police, on a tip off, a team of CIA police under supervision of DSP Muhammad Hussain Lasi raided at the gambling den in Tarnol area which was being run by one Rustam Khan. Police nabbed 26 gamblers during the raid and recovered stake money Rs. 1,64,000, two cars, one van, one bike, 16 mobile phones and other valuables from them. The accused have been identified as Rustam Khan, Danial Yousuf, Tariq Mehmood, Mian Ahmad, Abdul Rasheed, M Saleem Bhatti, Hasrat, Abdul Rasheed, Saeed Qadir, Ghulam Naveed, Tariq Mehmood, M Saqib, Khursheed Khan, Shoukat Ali, M Adeel, Hafeez ur Rehman, Azhar, Maqsoor ur Rehman, M Hafeez, Amir Mughal, Gohar Rehman, M Azram, Shair Babu, Khursheed Ahmad, M Siddique and M Sarfraz. The police have registered a case against them and further investigation is underway. The police said that the action followed directions of SSP (Operations) Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari, Islamabad to accelerate efforts against those involved in criminal activities.

Meanwhile, the police arrested a bootlegger Boota Masih and recovered 40 liter wine, 180 empty bottles from him. Loi Bher police raided at a Sheesha center in Bharia Town and nabbed 14 persons from there besides recovering 9 hukkas and flavors from there. Bhara Kahu police arrested Rustam Khan alias Kala and recovered 1150 gram hashish from him. He was also previously involved in criminal activities and wanted to police. Sabzi Mandi police arrested Zark Khan and recovered 204 gram heroin from him while Tarnol police arrested Jawad and Mustafa for their alleged involvement in a theft case while valuables worth Rs. 150,000 have also been recovered from them. Karachi Company police arrested Naeem Abbass for having one 30-bore pistol while Koral police nabbed four persons for their alleged involvement in immoral activities. Nilora police arrested Mansoor for having one 30-bore pistol. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.