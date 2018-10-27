Share:

KARACHI - Law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over 50 accused persons including a former CTD inspector involved in criminal activities on Friday.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in collaboration with Sindh Rangers conducted a raid in Malir locality while arrested a sacked CTD inspector involved in various sort of criminal activities.

Police said that the accused namely Zahir Ahmed aka Gull used to work for CTD while found involved in kidnapping for ransom case in 2016 which resulting department dismissed the accused from service. The accused later, joined hands with Lyari gangsters and carry out various sort of criminal activities.

The accused person was found involved in supply weapons to the gangsters, drugs and other sort of criminal activities. Law enforcers claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from his possession. Police claimed to have busted a car lifting gang in a raid conducted in Buffer Zone locality.

According to Taimuria SHO Chaudhry Muhammad Tufail, the suspects arrested including Wazir and Minthar were involved in snatching and stealing cars from a city, adding that the police also recovered weapons, a car snatched from the Mobina Town area and five motorcycles from their possession.

The officer said that the suspects are the professional vehicles’ lifters who with using the master keys used to stolen the cars and motorcycles from a city and then used to sell them to a person, Abdul Majeed in rural Sindh.

The officer said that the suspects confessed that they used to sell a motorcycle on just Rs10, 000 while the cars on Rs100, 000 to Rs1, 50, 000 while many of the motorcycles stolen and snatched from Karachi are being used as Qinggi rickshaw in the rural Sindh, adding that the several cases are already registered against them in different police stations in Karachi.

Two more suspects were apprehended by the Special Investigation Unit of the Karachi police. The suspects arrested were identified as Nadeem and Wasim.

Police officials said that the accused on June 9 had killed a milk shop owner, Saleem over monetary dispute with using the sharp edge material and later, dumped his body at the garbage dump.

The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway. Meanwhile, Karachi police claimed to have arrested 41 accused persons while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Police said that the accused persons arrested were including bandits, drug paddlers and other sort of criminal elements.