LAHORE - Auqaf Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah has stressed the need for following the teachings of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh.

“His teachings are treasure of Islamic wisdom and provided comprehensive guideline for the establishment of a welfare society,” the minister said in his address to international conference on Sufism Friday.

Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department organised the conference in connection of welcoming activities of Data Sahib Urs which is going to start on Sunday (tomorrow).

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will inaugurate the 975th Urs celebrations on Sunday morning by laying a floral wreath on shrine of great Suif saint. He will also distribute milk on a sabeel (free milk distribution centre.) A large number of devotees from across the world will attend the Urs. The conference was addressed by Sheikh Fazal bin Muhammad Alqeer (Tunis), Doctor Ahmed Hassan (Madina), Sheikh Umar Saleem (Iraq), Dr Ali Akbar (Iran), Sheikh Mufti Abdur Rehman (New York USA), Dr Saleem Mazhar (Punjab University), analyst Sajjad Mir and others.

Minhajul Quran Ulema Council also organised a conference on teachings of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakash at its Model Town Secretariat. Speakers said the Sufi saints protected the Islam’s visible and spiritual philosophy through their character.

Encroachment case

In a case of encroachments and illegal parking outside Data Darbar, the Lahore High Court Friday sought replies from DIG (Operations) and SP City. Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi was hearing the petition. A citizen had moved the petition submitting that encroachments outside the shrine of great saint were security threat while the basement of the shrine premises was not being opened for parking.