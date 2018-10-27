Share:

LAHORE (PR): ACCA (The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) has teamed up globally with Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs and CFA Institute to celebrate this year’s Global Ethics Day.

In Karachi, ACCA partnered with The Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and hosted a breakfast round table to explore how businesses in the country are preparing for an ethical future in the face of threats and challenges presented by globalisation and technology. ACCA’s partnership with these organisations emphasises its commitment to ethics and professionalism.

The roundtable discussion explored the role of ethics in business and business leaders spoke about what ethics means to them. Some of the distinguished attendees included Muhammad Shoaib, CEO and Council Member, Al Meezan Investment Company Limited and CFA Society Pakistan, Irfan Siddiqui, President & CEO, Meezan Bank Limited, Shoaib Ghazi, Managing Partner, Deloitte Yousuf Adil Chartered Accountants, Asim Siddiqui, Chairman & CEO, EY Ford Rhodes Chartered Accountants and Ms. Mehwish Iqbal, Head of Internal Audit, Unilever Pakistan Limited.

The ‘welcome address’ was delivered by Ehsan Malik – Chief Executive Officer, The Pakistan Business Council who shared PBC’s views on ethics and its impact on businesses, “ Professional ethics should underpin all corporate activity, as the foundation stone of trust and exchange. It is a big challenge for businesses to integrate ethics in the extended value chain”.

Sajjeed Aslam – Head of ACCA Pakistan, shared with the audience ACCA’s initiatives on Global Ethics Day and the discussions taking place globally and said, “By supporting an event such as Global Ethics Day we are debating about what matters, and being proactive rather than ignoring the issues.”