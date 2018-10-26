Share:

MULTAN/BAHAWALPUR-Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that the Punjab government is working on administrative reforms and their implementation will start soon.

Addressing the participants of a luncheon organised in his honour by MNA Malik Aamir Dogar here on Friday, he pointed out that the country and nation are faced with challenges of gargantuan proportion.

"But the government is determined to get the nation rid of these challenges," he vowed and disclosed that a comprehensive check and balance mechanism is being evolved to improve governance, performance of institutions and service deliver at all levels.

He said that the creation of South Punjab province is top priority of the government and practical measures are being taken for this purpose. He said that the workers are the most precious asset to the party and they would be given representation in different committees to encourage them. He said that he has a special bond with South Punjab and he would take all-out steps to eliminate feelings of deprivation from this area. He said that he has taken serious notice of sewerage and other problems of Multan and instructions have been issued to the district administration.

He was of the opinion that there is dire need to bring improvement in administrative affairs of educational institutions. He said that the government would remove flaws from education system on priority basis. Aamir Dogar and others also spoke on this occasion.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) called on the governor under the leadership of their president Prof Masoodur Rauf Haraj. The delegation briefed the governor on the problems being faced by health sectors, Nishtar University and doctors community. They told the Governor that the Nishtar University already paid heavy fine to the PMDC for shortage of faculty but despite the situation more professors were transferred which jeopardized the future of the students.

The governor assured the delegation that the shortage of faculty at Nishtar Medical University would be removed, transfers cancelled and a permanent principal would be appointed at Nishtar Institute of Dentistry. He further assured the delegates that all obstacles in way of institute's affiliation with Nishtar University would be removed.

BAHAWALPUR REPORTER ADDED: the Punjab governor said that provision of justice, rule of the law, economic stability and provision of employment to the youth are among the top priorities of the PTI government.

Talking to the media here at Circuit House Bahawalpur, he said that the government is faced multifarious challenges. "Currently the grave public issues that are needed to be tackled head-on are the provision of clean drinking water, quality healthcare and education facilities among others," he pointed out.

He said that according to the proposed LG system in Punjab, village councils would be introduced and made effective through which 35 percent of the development budget would spend. He said that PTI is against those who have robbed the pubic of billions of rupee and laundered this money to foreign countries.

Reiterating the government pledge, Ch Sarwar declared that the PTI government would bring back the looted money and spend on the development on backward areas to end sense of deprivation prevailed among people.

MNA Farooq Azam Malik, MPA Chaudhry Ehsan Ullah and PTI's local leadership were present on the occasion.