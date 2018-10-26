Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider announced Friday said that the AJK government has decided to restore students' union in the state, asking the university students to expose Indian atrocities and human rights abuses against Kashmiris through social media.

He was addressing a two-day seminar "Karavan-e-Haq-e-Khud Iradiyat" organised jointly by AJK University and Kashmir Liberation Cell in the state's capital town late the other day.

Addressing the concluding session of seminar, the AJK PM observed that students played a pivotal role in all the struggles that were started in the world. He said Universities make policies and their role is recognised at international level among educational institutions. Burhan Wani and Mannan Wani have set new directions for youth's struggle, he pointed out.

Mr Haider said it has been proven in the past 71 years that no one could occupy hearts and minds of people of Kashmir. "Dialogue with India could never be meaningful or purposeful until India recognises Kashmir as a dispute. The political leadership of Pakistan should chalk out a comprehensive policy for attaining right to self-determination of Kashmiri people" he said. Speaking on Gilgit/Baltistan, the PM said it is a sensitive issue, adding that people of GB got freedom after a long and hard struggle.

"How long Kashmiris would keep offering sacrifices of their lives and properties. They have been braving against 700,000 Indian militaries that are out to eliminate them from their land. Why the world had opted to keep quiet over tyrannies and state terrorism against Kashmiris in IHK" he questioned.

The PM asked the students to play their role in Kashmir liberation struggle and let the world know what was happening in Occupied Kashmir. "You can write letters to UN Secretary General to implement the world body resolutions on Kashmir granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination" he remarked.

He said people of AJK living near LoC are also offering sacrifices. "They are being targeted by unprovoked shelling from across the border by Indian forces. Most of them were forced to migrate to other areas" he maintained.

The concluding session of seminar was addressed by President Muslim Conference Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, head of JKPP Sardar Khalid Ibrahim Khan, Convener APHC Ghulam Muhammad Saffi, Minister of Education Barrister Iftikhar Gillani, MLA Abdur Rashid Turabi, former minister Ch. Muhammad Rashid, PTI leader Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, VC AJK University Prof. Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi and Secretary Kashmir Liberation Cell.