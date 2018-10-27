Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former Senator Aajiz Dhamrah claimed that President Arif Alvi – who is affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) - had spent Rs5 million on breakfast along with his family during official visit to Gilgit-Baltistan.

The allegation was leveled by the PPPP leader in a statement issued on Friday. It is pertinent to mention here that Alvi was on official tour to Gilgit Baltistan from October 24.

He said that on one hand the PTI leadership is claiming to have adopted austerity measures in running the government affairs and on the other hand, their party affiliated country’s president along with his family is spending Rs5 million only on breakfasts on official tours.

“They [PTI leaders] are claiming that the national exchequer is handed to them without money but spending lavishly on their official tours with the family,” he said and further asked as to why no notice was taken from the PTI leadership over such reports of lavish spending.

Further lambasting Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Dhamrah said that the minister should not become spokesman for institutions and should about his limits. “Instead of interfering in affairs, they [PTI] should provide relief to the masses as they had promised in the election claims,” he said.

He further added that with each passing day, the masses are overburdened due to the new wave of inflation in the country due to failed policies of incumbent federal government.

The PPP leader said that it was unfortunate for the country that poor are attempting suicides due to lack of enough earning to spend their day-to-day spending but the rulers are spending lavishly and involved in irrelevant affairs.