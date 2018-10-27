Share:

KARACHI - The traffic police is going to launch another drive in a city with asking owners of the cars and motorcycles to make their headlights and backlights functional.

The traffic police department has also set a deadline for the matter and warned of taking actions against those motorists who continue to violate the traffic rules.

“The owners of the cars, motorcycles, buses and other vehicles are hereby requested to please make the headlights and backlights of their vehicles functional before November 11 to avoid police actions against them,” Karachi police’s spokesperson stated in a press release issued on Friday. “Also, the citizens are advised to install registration number plates issued by the excise department.”

The spokesperson further said that the owners of the vehicles are advised to keep a letter issued by the excise department during the journey if anyone does not have original number plate due to any reason.

, adding that the citizens are also requested to follow the instructions of the traffic police to avoid any problem otherwise a legal action would be taken against the violators.

In a recent drive against the wrong goers in a city that began on October 9, the traffic police arrested more than 1,000 drivers with 36,459 challans of over Rs40 million in the city.