Karachi (PR) APNS President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali on behalf of office bearers and members of the Society have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Mr Wajid Abbas Mirza, Chief Executive of M/s D.J. Keymer & Co. (Pvt) Ltd, Karachi. He was a veteran advertising professional and served the industry for decades.

The APNS office bearers expressed their condolence and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to bereaved colleagues and family to bear the irreparable loss.