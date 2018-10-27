Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shalwani chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the main procession of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). The meeting was decided that foolproof security arrangements would be made on the occasion. It was also decided that arrangements would also be made for cleanliness and supply of drinking water at the route of main procession. The commissioner asked the K-Electric to ensure uninterrupted power supply and desist from loadshedding.

The Karachi commissioner asked the deputy commissioners to keep liaison with the Ulemas and permit holders and provide all possible facilities. He asked the deputy commissioners to take steps needed for the arrangements of the procession in consultation with the Ulemas and concerned permit holders.

Shalwani assured the Ulemas and permit holders that all concerned departments would be available to help them out in providing necessary facilities and he would also be available to help them for the resolution of their issues. All the required civic facilities would be made available for the participants of the Chehlum procession.

The meeting was attended by the various Shia clerics including Allama Abbas Kumeili and others, Additional Commissioner Karachi-II Ghulam Murtaza Memon, Director Local Government, Commissioner Karachi office, Farooq Siddiqui, Assistant Commissioner General Aijaz Hussain Rind, all deputy commissioners, senior police officers and senior officers of Rangers, municipal commissioners of all DMCs senior officers of KMC, Karachi Water Board, and Karachi Cantonment Board and representatives of K-Electric and Sui Gas Company