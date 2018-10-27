Share:

An anti-terrorism court Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of PML-N MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar and his brother Malik Shafi Khokhar for not appearing in the court to record their evidence in murder case of latter’s son. The court issued the warrants after both brothers failed to turn up despite repeated summons for their testimony. The court of Abdul Qayum directed Johar Town police to produce them today (Saturday). Imran Shafi Khokhar, nephew of the MPA, was murdered during an armed class with rivals at a wedding. Later one of the prime suspects of the murder was also gunned down near sessions court.