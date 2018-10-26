Share:

HAFIZABAD-Better coordination between the Bar and the Bench is vital for the provision of cheap and speedy justice since both are the two wheels of a chariot called judiciary. Newly-appointed District and Sessions Judge Lubna Ali remarked while addressing lawyers of District Bar Association Hafizabad here on Friday. She said that strict security arrangements would be made while all possible efforts would be made to make the bar's library functional.

Moreover, she would fully cooperate with the lawyers to resolve their lawful problems on priority basis.

President DBA Safwan Abbas Bhatti and General Secretary Umar Khizar Hanjra assured full cooperation of lawyers to ensure cheap and speedy justice to the litigants. They further told her that "Hartal Culture" has been minimised to great extent so as to ensure that dispensation of justice is not affected.

Additional District and Sessions Judges - Naeem Aamir and Faheem Shahid, Senior Civil Judge Tanvir Ahmad, ADC (R) Amna Rafique, President TBA Pindi Bhattian Zafar Hussain Shah and local civil judges also addressed the gathering.