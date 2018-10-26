Share:

SIALKOT-The closure of Bau Train plying between Wazirabad to Lahore via Sialkot and Narowal has perturbed thousands of commuters.

Thousands of workers from Sialkot and Narowal would reach their workplaces in different cities by the train. The passengers said that Bau Train had been running successfully between the main cities and it was the profit-earning train but the PR closed the its operation about two weeks ago.

Pakistan Railways (PR) had started the train to facilitate thousands of people after the creation of Pakistan; most of the commuters had got special travelling passes, as they used to go to their offices or workplaces early in mornings.

Also the traders and industrialists have become perturbed after the closure the Bau Train as thousands of labourers and industrial workers used to have journey of the train to reach Sialkot factories for their jobs. Now, the labourers are forced to travel by the local transport vehicles after paying heavy fares to reach the Sialkot factories daily.

The Sialkot based Pakistan Railways officials said that it had stopped the Bau Train two weeks ago due to the shortage of railway bogies.

The people urged the government to ensure early restoration of the suspended service in the large public interest.