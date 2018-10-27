Share:

rawalpindi - The management of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) failed in providing the staff including senior registrars and medical officers, furniture, computers and other machinery to the Paediatric Department despite sanctions by the government under ADP scheme 2016, sources disclosed to The Nation on Friday.

As many as 97 clinical staffers including senior registrars, medical officers, head nurse, charge nurses, lab technicians, X-Ray technicians, junior clerks, store keepers, Aya, Ward Servants, Naib Qasids, security guards and sweepers were sanctioned by the government for Intensive Care Unit and Emergency Department of Paediatric Department by the government under the ADP Scheme 2016.

However, only 7 charge nurses and 1 head nurse were provided to the said department, sources said.

Similarly, 2 refrigerators, a floor scrub machine, 10 air conditioners (2 and 4 tons split units), 3 water dispensers were also sanctioned by the government but the department could get only 1 unit of 4 ton AC so far.

One nursing station, 90 attendant chairs for waiting area, 50 office tables, 8 armed chairs for nursing station, 8 baby cots with mattress, 10 flower bed sets with mattress, 5 revolving chairs and 5 wooden cabinets were also approved for the Paediatric Department, they said.

The department has been awarded so far 14 office chairs, 6 office tables, 7 flower bed sets with mattress and 3 revolving chairs whereas the remaining equipment is yet to be issued by the management.

The hospital management has yet to deliver 5 infusion pumps, 5 syringe pumps, 8 suction machines, 2 Ultrasound nebulizers, 1 Resuscitation trolley, 1 linen hamper and trolley, 7 Pulse Oximeter, 5 Heavy Duty Nebulizers, 3 wheel chairs, 4 stretchers, 4 weighing machines, 5 Ambu bags, 5 Laryngoscope set, 1 Sipap Machine (nasal CPAP), 1 BP apparatus, 10 IV stands, 8 examination couches, 1 EMG and NC study machine and 1 ECG machine 3 channel to the management.

Some senior doctors also say they are being forced to tackle the influx of sick children but it is possible because of shortage of clinical staff and other much needed equipment.

The doctors say the provincial government needs to be doing more to address the issue.

According to sources, the management of BBH has turned a deaf ear towards the lingering issue of clinical staff and other equipment shortage in Paediatric Department since long. In result, tens of hundreds of sick patients are suffering a lot, they said. They added a letter number Peads/BBH/dated 26/7/2018 under subject “Provision of staff and equipment to Paediatric Department BBH under ADP Scheme,” was also wrote to Medical Superintendent (MS) but still no action was taken.

The letter, copy of which is also available with The Nation, reads as, “You are requested to kindly order for the provision of the staff sanctioned for paediatric department under ADP scheme 2016 (upgradation of Paediatric Department). However, the management has not replied to the letter or provided the remaining equipment to the said department while hampering medical care facilities, sources said.

Acting MS BBH Dr Khalid Randhawa, when contacted for his comments, said there was no shortage of any kind of equipment in Paediatric Department.

He said the shortage of staff has also been met by the management.

“Next week, the Paediatric Department will be functional,” he said.

On the other hand, the blood CP machine has become dysfunctional at Emergency Department of Holy Family Hospital causing immense troubles for patients visiting ER.

A senior doctor said the blood tests of patients are issued with delay as the staff prepares the blood CP report manually. He said the MS was requested to repair the faulty machine.