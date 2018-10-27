Share:

LAHORE - Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal called on his Punjab counterpart Sardar Usman Buzdar at the latter’s office Friday.

The duo discussed different matters of mutual interest including promotion of inter-provincial harmony. Both the chief ministers expressed the commitment to carry out concerted efforts for making a new Pakistan.

Talking on the occasion, Buzdar said: “People living in Balochistan are our brethren and we stood with them. The role of Balochistan is very pivotal in new Pakistan and we will move forward shoulder to shoulder for the sake of national development. Punjab government will provide every possible support for the prosperity of Balochistan province.”

He added his government has given a gift of establishment of cardiology center and children’s hospital for the people of Balochistan in its current budget and funds will be provided on priority basis for these projects.

Jam thanked Buzdar for providing support for the establishment of cardiology centre and children’s hospital in Balochistan.

He said that Pakistan belongs to all of us and positive role will be played for national unity and inter-provincial harmony. Later, Usman Buzdar saw him off at Lahore airport.

SOHAWA AC suspended FOR DEMOLISHING HOUSES OF POOR

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has issued orders to immediately suspend the Assistant Commissioner Sohawa for violating governmental policy with regard to eradication of encroachments.

According to an official handout, the said officer got the houses of the poor demolished in violation of policy. According to punjab government policy, houses of the poor and pushcarts will not be displaced. AC Sohawa Tariq Basra violated these orders and therefore, he has been suspended.

Campaign against encroachments has been started against powerful land grabbers and poor should not be victimized during this campaign, he said. Usman Buzdar has also directed the commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and others that no action should be initiated against houses or businesses of any poor or needy persons and in case of any violation, action will be initiated against them.

big fish to be netted in anti-encroachment drive

Adviser to CM Dr Shehbaz Gill has said that big fish will be caught during campaign against encroachments and permission will not be given to affect the house or shop of a poor.

Talking to the media at CM Office on Friday, he said that if any government officer does any wrong with any poor during this campaign, then he will be responsible of the consequences and we will initiate action under law.

“If any department or officer tried to obstruct the fulfillment of promises of PM Imran Khan, then this hurdle will be removed. On directions of CM, Sohawa AC has been suspended for demolishing houses of poor people and inquiry has also been started”, he said, adding that punishment will be decided if violation had been proved in the inquiry. He said 5909 kanal state land had been recovered in Lahore and state’s lands had also been recovered in other divisions including DG Khan. A total of 102382 kanal state land has been recovered worth Rs. 59 billion, he said, adding that action will be initiated against officers failing to fully comply with CM orders or are fulfilling such orders incompletely. He said shelters for passengers will be setup in Lahore and such shelters will be constructed near Mazaar of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, Badami Bagh, Lorri Adda and three other places.

In second phase, he said, shelters will be setup in Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan. Spokesman said that meeting of council for south Punjab was held under Tahir Bashir Cheema and fruitful consultation was done. Establishment of southern Punjab province is the biggest step after 1947 and we do not want to reach to such decisions in haste, he said.