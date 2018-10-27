Share:

The Northern Regional Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan and CASA North organised its third CA Pakistan Student’s Conference here at local hotel Friday. The conference titled "Conquer your Dreams, Be Limitless" was attended by more than 300 professionals from the fraternity of finance and business. Jafar Husain, Vice President ICAP, was the chief guest at the conference. He congratulated the Northern Regional Committee and CASA North on arranging the event. He talked about the improvement in quality of Institute and said ICAP became member of different international bodies. Iftikhar Taj Mian, council member ICAP spoke on importance of soft skills and goal settings. He stated that the setting goals are the most important thing students can do in their life. Rana Usman Khan, council member ICAP gave the brief history of CASA and shared the experience of first CASA conference. He appreciated the initiative of Student’s conference. Asad Feroze, Chairman NRC, talked about the importance of the work life integration. He stated that introducing flexibility in the form of work-life integration may appear daunting at first, but it is a great move forward for students.