Share:

Plastic pollution, which has been increasing in a high count of rate in Pakistan. Plastics are following on the roads and falling in water and by their mixture diseases take birth from gutter. Even though, plastic bags create 52 kinds of cancer when hot material like potato sticks shopkeepers put inside of plastic bag and sell them to the citizens. According to the researchers of International Agency for research on Cancer(IARC), more than centigrade of 65 if hot facilities would be put in plastic cups or bags then it gives cancer to anyone and separate it over the cities. The "Clean and Green Pakistan" project was launched in a college of Islamabad to clean overall Pakistan, but no any work of corporal corporation workers are doing for picking the plastics and throwing them out of cities. Which has been giving cancers to the people and unfortunately we have not gotten a single cancer Hospital yet to treat the cancer patients. So, the provincial and federal governments are requested to solve this issue.

MUHAMMAD ADNAN,

Gidroshia, October 17.