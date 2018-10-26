Share:

The civil hospital of Turbat needs serious attention because it lacks healhcare facilities. Furthermore, the civil hospital is crowded with patiens but, they are not being treated properly.The doctors are not regular on their duties, they hardly ever come and sit just in an hour and donot check patients seriously since the government rarely pays on civil hospital . On the other hand, the patients are not cooprative and disciplaned. It is my humble request that government should pay some attention and bring new changes in civil hospital .

MOHAMMAD IQBAL,

Kech, October 17.