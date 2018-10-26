Share:

HAFIZABAD-The Assistant Commissioner Hafizabad claimed to have retrieved 36 kanals and 8 marlas land belonging to Gepco from the illegal occupation land grabbers. The land located in Vanike Tarar is said to be worth Rs10.937 million.

According to district administration, the anti-encroachment teams headed by ACs - Pindi Bhattian and Hafizabad, have retrieved state land, measuring 4,411 kanal and 15 marlas worth Rs1.17 billion. The district and tehsil administrations have so far focused to retrieving state land from the land grabbers in rural areas only.

In city and towns of the district, the anti-encroachment drive has so far been invisible. On the orders of the administration the shopkeepers have voluntarily removed sunshades in front of their shops. These sunshades had no hurdle in the smooth flow of traffic but these were meant to save the shopkeepers and their merchandise from rain and sun.

In some localities, the administration has verbally directed the shopkeepers to demolish five to eight feet encroachments in front of their shops but only one owner of a plaza, who belongs to PML-N, has demolished about 8 feet structure in front of his plaza due to fear that his whole plaza might not be demolished by the anti-encroachment squad.

About two years ago, the administration had erected beautiful cabins outside the Tehsil and Saddr Police Station premises by spending million of rupees and rented them out to flower vendors with the view to give a new look and present pleasant atmosphere. However, due to unknown reasons, these cabins were demolished recently, though these cabins never been hurdle or caused any traffic hazards.

On the other hand, there are several properties owned by the Evacuee Trust Property Board in the city which have been illegally/unauthorisedly occupied by influential citizens but the administration knowingly or unknowingly have not yet taken any action against any such grabbers.

Rickshaw walas, pushcart owners and makeshift eateries were still occupying most of the intersections and busy roads which are creating traffic mess but the civic authorities, traffic police and others have not yet made up their minds to clear the city from encroachments which are, in fact, a nuisance for the motorists and pedestrians particularly womenfolk.

The citizens have called upon the authorities to clear the city of all sorts of encroachments to ensure smooth flow of traffic and facilitate pedestrians particularly male and female students and womenfolk.