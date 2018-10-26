Share:

Climate change is one of the most serious and threatening issues ,the men confronts to-date in a bid for survival. The temperature of the Earth has risen so much that various plant and animal species are finding it tough to survive.

However, humans were unawared whether the harmful and toxic gases emitted by the vehicles had a drastic harm to the atmosphere of the Earth until the industrial revolution in the early 1900s,where the temperature of the Earth broke loose and started to rise. And this resulted in global warming and had adverse harm on biodiversity. Moreover, an Italian scientist named Svante Arrhenius lamented that the temperature of the Earth would rise someday so much that tens of thousands of species of plants and animals will find it tough to survive and the icecaps in the North and South poles will melt and Island Continents like the Americas and Australia will sink in the ocean.

The world is some much surprised to hear the latest report released by the IPCC (the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) regarding the rampant climate change. According to the recent report, the planet will witness a drastic change in its climate and outcomes, such as pervasive drought, wildfire and scarcity of food and many to name will be quotidian.

Besides, the rapid change in our climate has also weakened the ozone layer of the Earth and atmosphere so much that ultra violet radiation is being a great cause of cancer and other diseases.

Definitely, ozone layer is like a blanet____blocking most of the harmful rays of the sun, without it, we would be burnt by the harmful rays of the sun during the day and frozen by very low temperature during the night.

Climate change still remains a humongous issue with adverse outcomes. It is of crucial importance that all the people should come together to work altogether to reduce widespread climate change keeping in view the recent report. The national community should work in line with the international community to initiate campaigns related to curb endemic climate change and together we can make a difference so that our future generations see a greater tomorrow.

ZEESHAN NASIR, Kolahoo,

October 17.