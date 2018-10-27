Share:

KARACHI - The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) demanded of the authorities concerned to complete uplift work at MA Jinnah Road ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) so that the processions could be carried out smoothly.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the TLP Karachi chief Allama Razi Hussaini said that in Rabiul Awwal almost every procession and rally passes through MA Jinnah Road, asking the authorities concerned to complete the work at the earliest. He said that millions of lovers Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) participate in the processions and the efforts should be made to facilitate them.

“The development work of Green Line Bus Rapid Transit at MA Jinnah Road was resumed on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and now he should order its completion on time,” Allama Hussaini demanded.

He asked the PM Imran to order that the uplift work be completed from the mausoleum of Quiad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Keemari before 12th Rabiul Awwal, saying it could be done easily on the premier’s directives.

The TLP leader said that billions of people express their love with Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) by participating in Milads and other functions.

One of the two tracks of MA Jinnah Road from Numaish Chowrangi to Capri Cinema due to construction of underpass in the second phase of Green Line BRTS. The second track of the same road would be closed for traffic after a month.